Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW) Short Interest Update

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the October 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWODW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,335. Redwoods Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

