REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the October 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in REE Automotive by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 1,503,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of REE Automotive by 82.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 480,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of REE Automotive stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $233.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.48. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Stories

