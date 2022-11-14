Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Down 25.2% in October

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,400 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.5 days.
Relx Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of RLXXF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,254. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.
