Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Increased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 190.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after buying an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $131.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.14. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

