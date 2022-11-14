Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Altice USA (ATUS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS):

11/9/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00.

11/4/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Altice USA was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

11/3/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $39.00 to $31.00.

10/27/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $14.00.

10/18/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Altice USA was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

9/30/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.25. 195,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,755. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 970.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,924,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after buying an additional 1,901,199 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

