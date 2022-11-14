Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 14th (CGI, CHP.UN, ENPH, FSLR, LU, LUMO, LX, MBLY, MEG, NOTE)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 14th:

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating. Societe Generale currently has C$126.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$119.00.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a tender rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$23.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.25.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

