Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 14th (CGI, CHP.UN, ENPH, FSLR, LU, LUMO, LX, MBLY, MEG, NOTE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 14th:

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating. Societe Generale currently has C$126.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$119.00.

Get Canadian General Investments Limited alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a tender rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$23.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$21.25.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.