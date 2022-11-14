Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $261,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 168,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 24,198.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 255,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 254,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 52,522 shares in the last quarter.

PFF stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

