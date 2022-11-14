Resources Management Corp CT ADV Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

