Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 1,950 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $158,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuStar Energy

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 110,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $1,743,827.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NS opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.99. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 432.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

