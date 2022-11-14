Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,889 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $215.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.