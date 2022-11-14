Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 365 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 244,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $96.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

