Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 595 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 414,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 324,804 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 780,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,188,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE BSX opened at $42.52 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,476 shares of company stock worth $11,087,376. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

