Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CSX by 124.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,299 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 20,587.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 295,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 124.3% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 56,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

