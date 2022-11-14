Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,747.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 578,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 558,060 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $36.36 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

