Reviewing e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares e.Digital and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Wolfspeed -18.90% -4.40% -2.78%

Risk & Volatility

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolfspeed 1 3 13 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for e.Digital and Wolfspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Wolfspeed has a consensus target price of $108.56, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Wolfspeed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than e.Digital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.Digital and Wolfspeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Wolfspeed $746.20 million 15.28 -$200.90 million ($1.31) -70.08

e.Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed.

Summary

e.Digital beats Wolfspeed on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

