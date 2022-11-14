Reviewing Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) and NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) and NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oriental Culture and NV5 Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oriental Culture $37.60 million 0.34 $11.44 million N/A N/A NV5 Global $706.71 million 3.25 $47.15 million $3.77 39.15

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Culture.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Oriental Culture has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NV5 Global has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oriental Culture and NV5 Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oriental Culture 0 0 0 0 N/A NV5 Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

NV5 Global has a consensus target price of $127.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.94%. Given NV5 Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Oriental Culture.

Profitability

This table compares Oriental Culture and NV5 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A NV5 Global 7.31% 13.06% 8.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Oriental Culture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of NV5 Global shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of NV5 Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Oriental Culture on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. In addition, the company is involved in the development of NFTs for cultural and artwork collections, as well as a metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions. The company provides site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services. In addition, it offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; climate change and reducing CO2 emissions; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisual-security and surveillance-information technology-data center services. Further, the company provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; radiation exposure and protection, and nuclear safety and industrial hygiene analyses services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

