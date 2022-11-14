Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €240.00 ($240.00) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €211.00 ($211.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday.

Rheinmetall Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETR:RHM traded down €2.00 ($2.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €165.10 ($165.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €156.56 and a 200-day moving average of €178.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €76.30 ($76.30) and a 12-month high of €227.90 ($227.90).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

