Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 20.7% in October

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Rhinebeck Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBKB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $115,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

