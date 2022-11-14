Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Up 5.5%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.79. 3,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,245,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,352,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,364,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 72,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.