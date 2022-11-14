Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 477,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 376,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd.

Shares of RELL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.23. 1,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,876. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director James Benham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director James Benham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $339,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 696.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

