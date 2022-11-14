Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Update

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTIW. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:RGTIW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.13. 31,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,589. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

