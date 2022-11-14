Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE REPX opened at $32.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $643.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 39.08%.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $30,511.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,188.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $30,511.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,188.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $55,371.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,769,766 shares in the company, valued at $29,130,348.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,973 and have sold 74,131 shares valued at $1,895,470. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

See Also

