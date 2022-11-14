Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the October 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Rio2 Price Performance

Shares of RIOFF traded up 0.00 on Monday, reaching 0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,038. Rio2 has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.10.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

