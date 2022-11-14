Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $75,477.15 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $75,477.15 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,979.67 or 1.00016128 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009987 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00045156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006154 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021908 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00244317 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003875 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

