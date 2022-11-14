Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down to $10.47

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $10.08. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 88,367 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $33,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
