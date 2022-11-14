Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rocket Lab USA traded as low as 5.23 and last traded at 5.25. Approximately 79,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,147,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.63.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RKLB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 11.61.
In other news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shaun O’donnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.63, for a total value of 1,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 705,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,971,880.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 711,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,840 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.89.
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
