Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Trading Up 12.8 %

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.32. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockwell Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Rockwell Medical worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

