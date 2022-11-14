Round Dollar (RD) 1-Day Volume Tops $72,459.83

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $13.75 or 0.00081925 BTC on exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $72,459.83 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00593022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.82 or 0.30889544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

