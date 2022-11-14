Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Increased by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 3.8% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock remained flat at $99.28 during trading on Monday. 12,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,671. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

