RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $16,529.57 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $55.73 million and $26,640.92 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $16,529.57 or 1.00052731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,520.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00343611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00120756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00775033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00614980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00234086 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,371 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,370.81918203 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 15,932.28518854 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,321.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.