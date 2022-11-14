Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Down 26.4% in October

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the October 15th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Insider Transactions at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, Director John F. Engel acquired 8,178 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at $100,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,178 shares of company stock worth $136,497. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 2.0 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,790. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $486.24 million and a PE ratio of 14.46.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.50%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

