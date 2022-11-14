S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,800 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the October 15th total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCPPF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 360 ($4.15) to GBX 310 ($3.57) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of S4 Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

S4 Capital Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of SCPPF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.70. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,355. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

