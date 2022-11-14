Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target Cut to $2.85

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $2.85 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of SB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $364.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.