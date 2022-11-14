Safe (SAFE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,381.20

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00030062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $101.04 million and $178,381.20 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00117172 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00225660 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00062433 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.84891358 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $178,380.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

