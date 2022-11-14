Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,524,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 21,207,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127,624.5 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAPMF remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $60.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

