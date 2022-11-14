Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,524,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 21,207,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127,624.5 days.
Saipem Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SAPMF remained flat at $0.74 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $60.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.
About Saipem
