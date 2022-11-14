Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Update

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SLRX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.89. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,341. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Salarius Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 1,350.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.