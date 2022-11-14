Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading Down 6.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $11.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sally Beauty traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 11,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,440,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBH. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,198,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 558,630 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $45,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 6.1 %

About Sally Beauty

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

