Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) PT Raised to €20.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.60 ($19.60) to €20.50 ($20.50) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €33.30 ($33.30) to €30.50 ($30.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.72.
Salzgitter Stock Up 30.3 %
SZGPY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 2,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
