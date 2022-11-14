Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) PT Raised to €20.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €19.60 ($19.60) to €20.50 ($20.50) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €33.30 ($33.30) to €30.50 ($30.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.72.

Salzgitter Stock Up 30.3 %

SZGPY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. 2,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

