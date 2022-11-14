Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 7.5%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.34. 4,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,538,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,107.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,386 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.