Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Cormark

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 401.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on STC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

CVE:STC traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

