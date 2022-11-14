SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 253,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SAP worth $115,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,257,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SAP by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,170,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SAP by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 83,721 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SAP from €120.00 ($120.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SAP from €122.00 ($122.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from €102.00 ($102.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SAP from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

SAP opened at $110.17 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

