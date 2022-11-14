Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $43.88 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $43.88 million and approximately $4,701.24 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.48 or 0.07392558 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00034073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00076474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00023316 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.