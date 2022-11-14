Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.57.

Shares of SAP stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The company has a market cap of C$14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 39.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.57. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$35.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$248,986.14.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

