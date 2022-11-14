Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.57.
Saputo Stock Performance
Shares of SAP stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting C$33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The company has a market cap of C$14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 39.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.57. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$35.20.
Insider Activity
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Recommended Stories
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.