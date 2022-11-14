SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.