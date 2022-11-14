SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $179,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $297.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.97. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Cowen decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.73.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

