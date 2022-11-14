SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 169 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $194.30 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $238.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.65.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.