SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,329 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 44.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.80. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

