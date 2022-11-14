SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA IWB opened at $219.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average of $216.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
