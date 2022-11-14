SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $130.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.52. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $131.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

