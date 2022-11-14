SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $741,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $83.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

